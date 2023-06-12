AGTF को सफलता: गैंगस्टर गोल्डी बराड़ का साथी हरप्रीत सिंह गिरफ्तार, डेरा प्रेमी हत्याकांड में था वांछित

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has arrested Gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive Gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of Pardeep Singh Murder Case of Kotkapura.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 12, 2023
On November 10, 2022, Six Gangsters had killed Pardeep Singh (1/2) pic.twitter.com/652N9gDEWr
