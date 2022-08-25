Sonali Phogat Death: अनिल विज बोले- परिवार के आरोप गंभीर, उच्च स्तरीय जांच होनी चाहिए

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
हरियाणा में भाजपा नेता सोनाली फोगाट की मौत से पूरा प्रदेश स्तब्ध है। हरियाणा के गृह एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने इस मामले में अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। अनिल विज ने कहा कि सोनाली का परिवार गंभीर आरोप लगा रहा है और सच्चाई का खुलासा करने के लिए उच्च स्तरीय जांच होनी चाहिए।
Goa | She had no plan to come to Goa. Was brought as per pre-planned conspiracy. There was no movie shoot, 2 rooms in hotel had been booked only for 2 days. Film shooting was supposed to happen on Aug 24 but rooms only booked for Aug 21-22: Rinku, brother of Sonali Phogat pic.twitter.com/tTxWhpGQIC— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022
Her family is making serious allegations and a high-level inquiry should be conducted to reveal the truth: Haryana minister Anil Vij on BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death pic.twitter.com/PB21Guu7ry— ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022
