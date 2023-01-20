Punjab : डेराबस्सी के 88 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग ने जीती पांच करोड़ की लॉटरी, बताया क्या करेंगे पैसों का

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
An 88-year-old man wins Rs 5 crore lottery in Punjab's Derabassi— ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023
I'm feeling happy. I've been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my 'Dera': Mahant Dwarka Dass, lottery winner (19.01) pic.twitter.com/D36zgCbWrR
