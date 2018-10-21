शहर चुनें

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसाः जोड़ा फाटक पर पहुंचे गुस्साए लोग, पुलिस पर किया पथराव, एक जवान जख्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमृतसर(पंजाब) Updated Sun, 21 Oct 2018 12:42 PM IST
जवान जख्मी
जवान जख्मी
ख़बर सुनें
अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसे में 59 लोगों की मौत के बाद से लोगों में काफी रोष है। मृतक परिवारों के परिजन इतने गुस्से में हैं कि उन्होंने पुलिस पर पत्थराव कर दिया। रविवार सुबह काफी संख्या में लोग जोड़ा फाटक पर विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के लिए इकट्ठे हुए। वे लोग ट्रैक पर बैठकर धरना देना चाहते थे, लेकिन पुलिस ने उन्हें रोकना चाहा।
जैसे ही पुलिस आगे बढ़ी, लोगों ने उन पर पत्थर फेंकने शुरू कर दिए। मामला बढ़ता देखकर पुलिस को पीछे हटना पड़ा। इस समय मौके पर काफी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात है। वहीं इस पत्थरबाजी में एक जवान के घायल होने की खबर है, जिसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि जवान की आंखों पर पत्थर लगा है।
 


 

