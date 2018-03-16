शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   AAP Punjab Vice President Aman Arora resigns, Shock for Arvind Kejriwal

पंजाब AAP में आया एक और सियासी भूचाल, भगवंत मान के बाद उपाध्यक्ष ने दिया इस्तीफा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Fri, 16 Mar 2018 05:53 PM IST
arvind kejriwal
arvind kejriwal
भगवंत मान के अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा देने के बाद 'आप' पंजाब में एक और भूचाल आ गया है। दरअसल, उपाध्यक्ष अमन अरोड़ा भी इस्तीफा दे गए हैं। कुछ देर पहले ही उन्होंने पद से इस्तीफा दिया है। अमन अरोड़ा ने अपना इस्तीफा मनीष सिसोदिया को भेजा है। इस बात की जानकारी अमन अरोड़ा ने ट्वीट करके दी है।
 


 

RELATED

आगे पढ़ें

सवेरे भगवंत मान ने दिया था इस्तीफा
bhagwant mann bhagwant mann resigns aap punjab arvind kejriwal aap aman arora resigns

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Puneesh Sharma replied after gets trolled on social media 
Bollywood

पुनीश ने दिया अपनी बेइज्जती पर जवाब, GF बंदगी के साथ विराट-अनुष्का की कॉपी कर हुए थे ट्रोल

16 मार्च 2018

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

अजय देवगन ने वैनिटी वैन को बना दिया था जिम, रोज शराब पीने के बावजूद ऐसे रहते हैं फिट

16 मार्च 2018

Star Delguidice interview
Weird Stories

200 बार प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करवा चुकी है ये महिला, इस बार तो ऐसा हुआ बैठ भी न पाई बेचारी

16 मार्च 2018

Shilpa Shinde
Television

Bigg Boss खत्म होने के 2 महीने बाद शिल्पा शिंदे को याद आया पुनीश, लिख डाली ये पोस्ट

16 मार्च 2018

police army fight
Weird Stories

..जब एक पुलिसवाले को पीटने लगे सेना के कुछ जवान तो बन गया वीडियो, इंटरनेट पर वायरल

16 मार्च 2018

sridevi unseen pictures
Bollywood

UNSEEN PICS: काम पर लौटे बोनी कपूर, आखिरी बार श्रीदेवी के साथ दिखे थे इतने खुश

16 मार्च 2018

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

अभिनेता इरफान खान ने किया अपनी बीमारी का खुलासा, इलाज के लिए जाएंगे विदेश

16 मार्च 2018

अमिताभ बच्चन और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

शाहरुख, अमिताभ के बाद एक और सेलिब्रिटी पर अवैध निर्माण का आरोप, BMC ने भेजा नोटिस

16 मार्च 2018

shahid kapoor to seek manoj kumar blessings for woh kaun thi
Bollywood

54 साल बाद बन रही इस हिट फिल्म के रीमेक में होंगे शाहिद कपूर, ऐश्वर्या के नाम की भी चर्चा

16 मार्च 2018

Bipasha Basu
Fashion street

फिल्मों से दूर बिपाशा ने रैंप पर बिखेरा जलवा, वाणी की ड्रेस ने सबको किया इंप्रेस

16 मार्च 2018

Most Read

सपा कार्यालय के बाहर लगा पोस्टर
Lucknow

अब एक ही पोस्टर में नजर आने लगे माया और अखिलेश, गठबंधन की संभावनाएं हुई तेज

फूलपुर और गोरखपुर लोकसभा चुनाव में जीत के बाद सपा और बसपा के बीच आगामी लोकसभा चुनाव में गठबंधन की संभावनाएं बढ़ गई हैं।

16 मार्च 2018

Lalu praise Chandra Babu Naidu and urges Nitish Kumar to do like tdp
Jharkhand

जेल के भीतर से लालू ने नीतीश की जगाई अंतरात्मा, कहा- आंध्र प्रदेश से कुछ सीखिए

16 मार्च 2018

राहुल गांधी एसएससी स्टूडेंट्स से मिले
Delhi NCR

SSC पेपर लीक के विरोध में प्रदर्शन कर रहे छात्रों से मिले राहुल गांधी, सरकार पर बोला हमला

16 मार्च 2018

basant
Jammu

IG ट्रैफिक बसंत रथ ने दिया निर्देश, रियासत के सभी सरकारी वाहनों से हटे प्रेशर हॉर्न

16 मार्च 2018

Judicial Magistrate Notice to PWD Executive Engineer over bad condition for poor road condition
Shimla

सड़कों की दुर्दशा पर मजिस्ट्रेट ने एक्सईएन, एसडीओ से मांगा जवाब

16 मार्च 2018

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Jharkhand

चारा घोटाला : CBI कोर्ट ने स्वीकार की लालू की याचिका, तीन अधिकारियों को भेजा समन

16 मार्च 2018

एसपी ने बंगाणा बाजार का लिया जायजा
Una

एसपी ने बंगाणा बाजार का लिया जायजा

16 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

ये ट्रेन तो आएगी नहीं, आपको 9 दिन कोई और ही साधन ढूंढना होगा

16 मार्च 2018

cricket shimla
Shimla

एक से शुरू होगा क्रिकेट का रोमांच, विजेता को 1.5 लाख इनाम

16 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

बीटेक छात्र ने फांसी लगाकर दी जान, सुसाइड नोट में मां को लेकर लिखा कुछ ऐसा चौंक गई पुलिस

16 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

हाथ में पेट्रोल लेकर मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया टीचर, ये थी वजह

कपूरथला में उस समय अफरातफरी मच गई, जब एक युवक मोबाइल टावर पर चढ गया। युवक के हाथ में पेट्रोल की बोतल देखकर प्रशासन की चिंताए और ज्यादा बढ़ गईं। दरअसल इस युवक की दो साल पहले शादी हुई थी, लेकिन ससुराल वाले इसकी पत्नी को ले गए।

27 फरवरी 2018

लुधियाना 1:34

VIDEO: दो गुटों में चली सरेआम गोलियां, CCTV में कैद हुई वारदात

21 फरवरी 2018

chandigarh 0:48

VIDEO: मोबाइल मार्केट में लगी आग तो हुआ ये

20 फरवरी 2018

मोहाली 1:19

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू के खिलाफ अब इन्होंने खोला मोर्चा, सुनिए क्या हैं आरोप

17 फरवरी 2018

टोहाना 3:12

बीजेपी की रैली को यहां दिखाए गए काले झंडे

15 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

evm
Chandigarh

नतीजा सुनने के बाद तैश में आया कांग्रेस उमीदवार, तोड़ डाली ईवीएम, FIR दर्ज

18 दिसंबर 2017

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh
Chandigarh

पटियाला में भी कांग्रेस को प्रचंड बहुमत, ज्यादातर सीटें जीतकर दिखाया दम

18 दिसंबर 2017

भगवंत मान
Chandigarh

निकाय चुनाव: 'आप' का आरोप- लोकतंत्र की हत्या कर कांग्रेस ने हाईजैक किया चुनाव

18 दिसंबर 2017

Arvind Kejriwal
Chandigarh

'आप' ने किया संगठनात्मक ढांचे का एलान, कई नए प्रधानों की घोषणा

17 जुलाई 2017

भगवंत मान
Chandigarh

सूबे में माफियाराज कायम, मिले हुए हैं अकाली और कांग्रेसी: भगवंत मान

4 जुलाई 2017

AAP has demanded for all its legislators, Punjab news
Chandigarh

पंजाब: 'आप' ने अपने सभी विधायकों के लिए मांगे 3-3 करोड़

17 मई 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.