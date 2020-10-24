शहर चुनें
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Aam Aadmi Party protest in Chandigarh, Police use Water cannon

चंडीगढ़ में आम आदमी पार्टी का प्रदर्शन, पुलिस ने छोड़ी पानी की बौठार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sat, 24 Oct 2020 05:12 PM IST
आम आदमी पार्टी का प्रदर्शन।
आम आदमी पार्टी का प्रदर्शन। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
चंडीगढ़ के सेक्टर 37 स्थित पंजाब भाजपा के दफ्तर का घेराव करने जा रहे बरनाला के विधायक गुरमीत सिंह मीट हेयर व कार्यकर्ताओं को चंडीगढ़ पुलिस ने रोक लिया। इस दौरान पुलिस को वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल करना पड़ा। 
city & states chandigarh punjab national aam aadmi party protest chandigarh police water cannon

