पोस्टर वार: लुधियाना में सिद्धू के समर्थन में लगे पोस्टर, लिखा- बब्बर शेर एक ही होता है

A supporter puts up a poster of Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu & his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, in Ludhiana— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021
"Poster says 'Babbar Sher Ek Hi Hota Hai'. I'm their supporter & have no political links. I want him to become the CM as only he can work for Punjab's development," he says pic.twitter.com/TMPPkAFA1Y
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.