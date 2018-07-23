I crossed border by mistake when I was caught. I was here for 14 months. I don't want to go back. India is good. I can get a job. I wish Indian govt would let me stay: Ashfaq Ali, 16-yr-old Pakistani prisoner who was arrested last year, after being released,at Attari-Wagah border pic.twitter.com/O2XbR54Huw— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018
राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता शंकर चरण त्रिपाठी को पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया गया है। त्रिपाठी ने लोकसभा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के बहस के दौरान राहुल गांधी की प्रधानमंत्री के गले लगने की आलोचना की थी।
23 जुलाई 2018