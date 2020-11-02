शहर चुनें
16 years old minor girl missing since 11 Oct says family members accuses a JCB driver

हरियाणा: 21 दिनों से लापता है नाबालिग बच्ची, परिजनों ने जेसीबी चालक पर लगाया आरोप

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, रेवाड़ी Updated Mon, 02 Nov 2020 10:45 AM IST
शिकायत दर्ज करवाने थाने पहुंची मां
शिकायत दर्ज करवाने थाने पहुंची मां - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
हरियाणा के रेवाड़ी में एक नाबालिग लड़की को अगवा किए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया है कि एक जेसीबी चालक ने उनकी 16 वर्षीय बच्ची को बहलाया-फुसलाया और फिर अपने साथ ले गया। यह मामला बीते 11 अक्तूबर का बताया जा रहा है। परिजनों ने बताया कि बीते 21 दिनों से उनकी बच्ची लापता है।
