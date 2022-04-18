हादसा: रोपड़ में पटरी से उतरे मालगाड़ी के 16 डिब्बे, अचानक ब्रेक लगाने के कारण हुआ हादसा

Punjab | 16 wagons of a goods train derailed at Rupnagar last night— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022
The train was coming from Ropar Thermal Plant when the incident occurred due to sudden braking by the driver after a herd of cattle came on the railway track. Few express & passenger trains cancelled:DRM Ambala pic.twitter.com/QUdm7MSUl0
