Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   पंचकूला डिस्ट्रिक्ट स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप 20 और 21 अक्टूबर को

पंचकूला डिस्ट्रिक्ट स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप 20 और 21 अक्टूबर को

Panchkula bureau Updated Wed, 17 Oct 2018 01:44 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
पंचकूला डिस्ट्रिक्ट स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप 20 और 21 को
पंचकूला। डिस्ट्रिक्ट रोलर स्केटिंग एसोसिएशन की ओर से 24वीं डिस्ट्रिक्ट स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप का आयोजन 20 और 21 अक्टूबर को किया जा रहा है। स्पीड तथा हाकी चैंपियनशिप का आयोजन ब्लू बर्ड हाई स्कूल सेक्टर-16 पंचकूला में होगा। इस चैंपियनशिप में चुने गए स्केर्ट्स हरियाणा स्टेट रोलर स्केटिंग चैंपियनशिप में पंचकूला का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे। चैंपियनशिप में भाग लेने के लिए फार्म स्केटिंग सेंटर तथा स्कूलों में मिल रहे हैं। इच्छुक प्रतिभागी प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के लिए एसोसिएशन के जनरल सेक्रेटरी सुरेंद्र चौधरी से संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

