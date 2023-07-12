Notifications

Punjab Flood: 1058 Villages in 14 districts are in the grip of flood in Punjab

Punjab Flood: पंजाब में 14 जिलों के 1058 गांव बाढ़ की चपेट में, भाखड़ा-पौंग बांध से पानी छोड़ने से बढ़ा खतरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Wed, 12 Jul 2023 10:52 PM IST
सार

मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान कहा है कि प्रदेश सरकार बारिश के कारण जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिवारों को चार-चार लाख रुपये देगी। इसके अलावा बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए जल्द 71.5 करोड़ रुपये जारी किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों का जो भी नुकसान हुआ है, उसके एक-एक पैसे की भरपाई करेगी।

पंजाब में बारिश थम गई है लेकिन नदियों में उफान के कारण बाढ़ का संकट बरकरार है। पंजाब के 14 जिलों के 1058 गांव इस वक्त बाढ़ की चपेट में हैं। बारिश के कारण मरने वालों का आंकड़ा 11 पहुंच गया, जबकि पांच लापता हैं। राज्य में 13574 लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया जा चुका है। कुल 127 राहत कैंप लगाए गए हैं।



फरीदकोट के कोटकपूरा में बुधवार सुबह करीब चार बजे घर की छत गिरने से गर्भवती महिला, उसके पति व बेटे की मौत हो गई। फरीदकोट में हुए हादसे में मृतकों की पहचान गगनदीप सिंह (37), उनकी पत्नी कमलजीत कौर (34) व बेटे गुरकंवल सिंह (5) के रूप में हुई है। उनके पड़ोसी की बेटी इंद्रजीत कौर घायल है। 




मृतका कमलजीत कौर सात माह की गर्भवती थी। वहीं, लुधियाना के माछीवाड़ा के गांव माणेवाल में 16 वर्षीय छात्र सुखप्रीत परीक्षा स्थगित होने के कारण घर लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान वह नाले में बह गया। उसका कोई पता नहीं चल पाया है। मोहाली में कार बहने के बाद लापता हुए 25 वर्षीय गुरप्रीत सिंह गोपी का शव भी बरामद हो गया है। गुरप्रीत सिंह मूलरूप से हिमाचल के ऊना का रहने वाला था। वह खरड़ में रह रहा था।

दूसरी ओर हरिके हेड से पानी छोड़े जाने के बाद पाकिस्तान सीमा से सटे जिले फिरोजपुर और फाजिल्का के दर्जनों गांव बाढ़ की चपेट में आ गए हैं और फसलें पूरी तरह डूब गई हैं। हालांकि, लोगों को एक दिन पहले ही राहत शिविरों में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था। फिर बड़ी संख्या में लोग फंस गए हैं। पौंग बांध से बुधवार को 20,000 क्यूसिक पानी ब्यास में छोड़ा गया है। वहीं, भाखड़ा बांध से भी 19,000 क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा गया है। गुरुवार को 16000 क्यूसेक और छोड़ा जाएगा। इससे निचले क्षेत्रों में बाढ़ का खतरा और बढ़ गया है। पठानकोट में रणजीत सागर बांध से भी पानी छोड़ा गया है। आसपास के गांवों के लोगों को राहत कैंपों में भेज दिया गया है। कुछ जगहों पर बाढ़ का पानी उतरने से लोगों को राहत भी मिली है। 

रूपनगर में सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित

पंजाब में बाढ़ के कारण 14 जिलों के 1058 गांव प्रभावित हुए हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 364 गांव रूपनगर के हैं। मोहली के 268, पटियाला के 250, जालंधर के 71, मोगा के 30, होशियारपुर के 25, लुधियाना के 16, फिरोजपुर व संगरूर के 3-3 और तरनतारन के 6 गांव प्रभावित हुए हैं। अब तक 49 घर पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए हैं जबकि 180 घरों के कुछ हिस्सों का नुकसान हुआ है। राज्य में 13574 लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया जा चुका है। जिलों में कुल 127 राहत कैंप लगाए गए हैं। 

मृतकों के परिवारों को चार-चार लाख देखी सरकार

मुख्यमंत्री भगवंत मान कहा है कि प्रदेश सरकार बारिश के कारण मारे गए लोगों के परिवारों को चार-चार लाख रुपये देगी। इसके अलावा बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए जल्द 71.5 करोड़ रुपये जल्द जारी किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि लोगों का जो भी नुकसान हुआ है, उसके एक-एक पैसे की भरपाई करेगी।

लुधियाना में 300 झुग्गियां डूबीं, संगरूर में घग्गर खतरे के निशान से ऊपर

लुधियाना में बुड्ढा नाला के ओवरफ्लो होने से 300 झुग्गियां डूब गई हैं। लोग राहत शिविरों में शरण लिए हुए हैं। वहीं, संगरूर में घग्गर नदी का जलस्तर खतरे के निशान से ऊपर चला गया है। गांव मकोरड, फुल्लद के पास नदी किनारे बने बांध में दरार पड़ गई है।

सेना व एनडीआरएफ ने 993 को बचाया, 49 घर पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त

सेना व एनडीआरएफ का बचाव कार्य जारी है। बुधवार को जालंधर से 320, कपूरथला के सुल्तानपुर लोधी से 223 व गुरदासपुर में 450 लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला गया। अब तक 49 घर पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए हैं जबकि 180 घरों के कुछ हिस्सों का नुकसान हुआ है।

वंदे भारत चली, बाकी सभी 35 ट्रेनें रद्द

अंबाला रेल मंडल के अधीन आते साहनेवाल-चंडीगढ़ सेक्शन में रेलवे ट्रैक पर जलभराव की वजह से चंडीगढ़ रूट की 35 यात्री ट्रेनें बुधवार को भी रद्द रहीं। हालांकि वंदे भारत रवाना हुई। चंडीगढ़ रूट पर अप डाउन करने वाले यात्रियों को ज्यादा परेशानी हुई। वहीं, चंडीगढ़ एयरपोर्ट से सभी हवाई उड़ानें सुचारू रहीं।

एसडीएम ने तैरकर बाढ़ में फंसे व्यक्ति को निकाला

फतेहगढ़ साहिब में खमाणों के एसडीएम डॉ. संजीव कुमार बाढ़ में फंसे एक व्यक्ति की जान बचाने के लिए पानी में कूद गए। वह गुरुद्वारा बिबानगढ़ साहिब के पीछे फंसे व्यक्ति तक तैर कर पहुंचे और उसे सुरक्षित बाहर लेकर आए। इसके लिए उनकी काफी सराहना हो रही है।

पंजाब में आज फिर बारिश के आसार

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक गुरुवार को फिरोजपुर, फाजिल्का, फरीदकोट, मुक्तसर, बठिंडा और मोगा का मौसम साफ रहेगा। सूबे के अन्य जिलों में कुछ स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश हो सकती है। बारिश के बारे में कोई अलर्ट नहीं है।
