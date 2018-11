#Visuals from Patna:Police personnel protest&create ruckus allegedly after an ailing woman constable passed away due to lack of treatment.Protesters claim commandant didn't grant her adequate leave to get treated. Commandant was injured after being thrashed by protesters. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/JL51j4r9ye

Patna: Police personnel protest and create ruckus allegedly after an ailing woman constable passed away due to lack of treatment.Protesters claim the commandant did not grant her an adequate leave period to get treated.The commandant was injured after being thrashed by protesters pic.twitter.com/GtJbgN1owL