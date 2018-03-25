It is indeed a learning experience always to see Laluji's high morale, inner strength & cool. “Seeing is believing”! Of course the support, sympathy, blessings of people in general & Bihar in particular give him the strength. Had gone to meet, wish & enquire about his health..1>2 pic.twitter.com/NdYdQNj2hd— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) March 25, 2018
कुंडा से निर्दल विधायक और पूर्व मंत्री रघुराज प्रताप सिंह राजाभैया ने कहा कि राज्यसभा चुनाव में सपा को जिताना और बसपा को हराना उनका लक्ष्य था।
25 मार्च 2018