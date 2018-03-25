शहर चुनें

लालू से मुलाकात के बाद शत्रुघ्न ने शेयर की तस्वीर, लिखा- एक जैसी सोच का पुनर्मिलन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 25 Mar 2018 02:28 PM IST
shatrughan sinha posted photos on twitter with lalu prasad yadav
आरजेडी प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव को चारा घोटाले के एक मामले में शनिवार को 14 साल के कारावास और 60 लाख रुपये के जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई गई। फिलहाल लालू रांची के रिम्स अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। ऐसे में अब बीजेपी नेता और सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा लालू से मिलने अस्पताल पहुंचे। उन्होंने एक तस्वीर भी ट्विटर पर शेयर की है। 
तस्वीर में लालू यादव पलंग पर बैठे हुए हैं। उनसे मिलने पहुंचे बीजेपी नेता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा कुर्सी पर बैठे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस दिल तोड़ने वाले और जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी ऐसे फैसले के बीच लालू जी से मुलाकात की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मुलाकात के लिए उन्हें प्रशासनिक अनुमति भी लेनी पड़ी, यह कोई राजनीतिक और औपचारिक मुलाकात नहीं है बल्कि यह दो पुराने पारिवारिक दोस्तों और एक जैसी सोच रखने वाले समाज के सदस्यों की मुलाकात है।

ट्वीट में शत्रुघ्न ने कहा कि लालू जी की आंतरिक शक्ति, उच्च मनोबल और कूल अंदाज को देखना एक सीख देने वाला अनुभव है। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि यह बिहार की जनता की दुआएं, संत्वाना और समर्थन है जिससे लालू जी को ताकत मिलती है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनसे मिलकर उनका हालचाल पूछा और उनके ठीक होने की दुआ की। 

जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि लालू को दुमका कोषागार से 3.13 करोड़ रुपये की अवैध निकासी के मामले में सोमवार को दोषी करार दिया गया। उन्हें चारा घोटाले के चौथे मामले में 7 साल की सजा सुनाई गई थी। साथ ही 60 लाख रुपये का जु्र्माना भी लगाया गया। 
 

lalu prasad yadav shatrughan sinha photos on twitter ranchi

