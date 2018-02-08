अपना शहर चुनें

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the escapist mindset is responsible for backwardness of North Bihar

उत्तर बिहार के पिछड़ेपन के लिए पलायनवादी मानसिकता जिम्मेदार: मोहन भागवत

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, पटना Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:34 PM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the escapist mindset is responsible for backwardness of North Bihar
मोहन भागवत
राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के प्रमुख मोहन भागवत ने उत्तर बिहार के पिछड़ेपन के लिए पलायनवादी मानसिकता को जिम्मेदार बताया है। उन्होंने कहा है कि समाज की मौजूदा बदहाली के लिए पलायनवादी मानसिकता ही जिम्मेदार है। गांवों से शहरों और फिर महानगरों तक युवाओं के पलायन को संघ प्रमुख ने अनुचित ठहराते हुए इसे राष्ट्र निर्माण में बाधक बताया। 

मोहन भागवत गुरुवार को मुजफ्फरपुर के कांटी स्थित सदातपुर के भारती शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान में चिंतन शिविर के तीसरे दिन युवा स्वयंसेवकों को संबोधित कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्र निर्माण में युवाओं की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है। उन्हें अपने जीवन का लक्ष्य व्यक्तिगत उपलब्धि तक सीमित नहीं रखना चाहिए। जब युवा राष्ट्र निर्माण के लिए कार्य करेंगे, तभी उनके जीवन का लक्ष्य पूरा होगा। 

नौकरी और योग्यता पर बोलते हुए भागवत ने युवाओं को सिर्फ परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने तक सीमित नहीं रहना चाहिए, बल्कि विषय का पूरा ज्ञान अर्जित करना चाहिए। यही भारतीय ज्ञान की परंपरा रही है। उन्होंने स्वंय सेवकों को सक्रिय होने और युवा शाखाओं की संख्या बढ़ाने को कहा। उन्होंने कहा कि समाज के हर वर्ग के युवाओं को संघ से जोड़ें। शाखाओं के माध्यम से जरूरतमंद युवाओं को ऐसा रास्ता दिखाएं, जिससे वह जीवन के लक्ष्य से भटके नहीं।
