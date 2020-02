पीएम मोदी ने हुनर हाट में खाया लिट्टी चोखा, बिहार में तेज प्रताप बोले- बिहार ना भूली राउर धोखा...

Thank you respected PM for liking famous Bihari delicacy! Since Bihar CM can’t ask, I would like to draw your kind attention towards Bihar’s legitimate share pending since quite long: ❗Special Status ❗Funds of special package ❗Flood relief fund ❗Funds of “Ayushman Bharat” https://t.co/Bs3wIstE2L

Dear @narendramodi Sir ~ So heartening to see you relish the #littichokha at Hunar Haat at India Gate.



For millions in Bihar, this dish is synonymous with simplicity, humility and earthiness! It's part of our great culinary tradition, and of our pride.#BihariPride pic.twitter.com/ouDf8DMRwv