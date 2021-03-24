शहर चुनें

Bihar: Rahul Gandhi tweets on assembly incident shameful, says Nitish becomes RSS-BJP May'

बिहार: राहुल ने विधानसभा की घटना को बताया शर्मनाक, कहा- 'आरएसएस-भाजपा मय' हुए नीतीश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Wed, 24 Mar 2021 01:54 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी - फोटो : ANI
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने पुलिस को विशेष शक्ति देने के प्रावधान वाले एक विधेयक को लेकर बिहार विधानसभा में हुए हंगामे पर बुधवार को कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार 'आरएसएस-भाजपा मय' हो गए हैं। राहुल ने ट्वीट किया, 'बिहार विधानसभा की शर्मनाक घटना से साफ है कि मुख्यमंत्री पूरी तरह आरएसएस-भाजपा मय हो चुके हैं।' कांग्रेस नेता ने यह भी कहा, 'लोकतंत्र का चीरहरण करने वालों को सरकार कहलाने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है। विपक्ष फिर भी जनहित में आवाज उठाता रहेगा- हम नहीं डरते!'
city & states patna rahul gandhi nitish kumar bihar assembly incident rss bjp राहुल गांधी नीतीश कुमार बिहार विधानसभा

