लोजपा को एक और झटका : इकलौती विधान पार्षद नूतन सिंह भाजपा में हुईं शामिल, बोली- पति के साथ करूंगी काम

Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party MLC Nutan Singh joins BJP in presence of state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and state minister & her husband Neeraj Kumar Singh in Patna.
"My husband is in BJP so I also decided to join the party so that we both can work together," she says. pic.twitter.com/xr6174tPXu— ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2021
