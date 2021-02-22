शहर चुनें

Bihar: Lok Janshakti Party MLC Nutan Singh joins BJP husband Neeraj Kumar Singh in Patna LJP

लोजपा को एक और झटका : इकलौती विधान पार्षद नूतन सिंह भाजपा में हुईं शामिल, बोली- पति के साथ करूंगी काम

Deepti Mishra न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Published by: दीप्ति मिश्रा
Updated Mon, 22 Feb 2021 06:50 PM IST
भाजपा में शामिल हुईं नूतन सिंह
भाजपा में शामिल हुईं नूतन सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार में लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी (लोजपा) को एक और बड़ा झटका लगा है। सोमवार को लोजपा की एकमात्र विधान पार्षद नूतन सिंह के भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हो गईं।
