Home ›   Bihar ›   Patna SP asked for name and address of RSS office bearers, revealed in a letter

पटना : एसपी ने मांगे थे संघ पदाधिकारियों के नाम, पते और नंबर, सामने आया पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 09:41 PM IST
28 मई को एसपी द्वारा पुलिस उप अधीक्षकों को भेजा गया एक पत्र सामने आया है। इस पत्र में पुलिस अधीक्षक (स्पेशल ब्रांच) पटना ने पुलिस उप अधीक्षकों (स्पेशल ब्रांच) को आदेश दिया था कि वह एक सप्ताह के अंदर अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में रहने वाले राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के पदाधिकारियों के नाम, फोन नंबर, पता और पेशे की जानकारी जुटाएं। 
bihar news patna sp rss rss office bearers details of rss office bearers patna police special branch
