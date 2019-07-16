पटना : एसपी ने मांगे थे संघ पदाधिकारियों के नाम, पते और नंबर, सामने आया पत्र

Bihar: In a letter dated 28/5/19, Superintendent of Police (Special Branch), Patna directed Deputy SPs (Special Branch) to "collect names,addresses, phone no & professions of the office bearers of RSS & its below mentioned supporting orgs", residing in their areas "within 1 week" pic.twitter.com/QnfMYAvgRs— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2019
बिहार में आई बाढ़ पर राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने कहा है कि उन्होंने चार घंटे तक हवाई सर्वेक्षण किया है।
16 जुलाई 2019