शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   One school student died, at least 20 injured in a collision between their bus and truck

बिहार: ट्रक और बस की टक्कर में एक स्कूली बच्चे की मौत, 20 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरंगाबाद Updated Tue, 23 Oct 2018 07:19 AM IST
One school student died, at least 20 injured in a collision between their bus and truck
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
औरंगाबाद जिले में बरुन पुलिस स्टेशन की सीमा के पास सोमवार देर रात एक ट्रक और बस के बीच टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में एक स्कूली बच्चे की मौत हो गई और 20 बच्चे घायल हैं। बच्चे राजगीर से एक शैक्षणिक यात्रा से वापस लौट रहे थे।
विज्ञापन
औरंगाबाद के उप-मंडल अधिकारी (एसडीओ) प्रदीप कुमार ने बताया कि हादसे में एक बच्चे की मौत हो गई बाकी घायल बच्चों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। यहां उनको प्राथमिक चिकित्सा दी गई और जिनकी हालत गंभीर है उन बच्चों को जमुई रेफर कर दिया गया है। डॉक्टरों की एक टीम उन सभी की देखभाल कर रही है.



 

Recommended

प्रेसवार्ता करते एसएसपी सचिंद्र पटेल
Agra

इनामी बदमाश संतोष यादव पटना से गिरफ्तार, लूट-डकैती व हत्या के दर्ज हैं 18 केस

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Amritsar incident: Complaint in Bihar court against Navjot Sidhu wife
India News

अमृतसर ट्रेन हादसा: सिद्धू की पत्नी की मुश्किलें बढ़ी, बिहार कोर्ट में मामला दर्ज 

23 अक्टूबर 2018

stray dog ran from the operation theater with the cut leg of patient in government hospital
Amazing Animals

ऑपरेशन थिएटर में घुसे आवारा कुत्ते ने किया ऐसा काम, पूरे अस्पताल की फूलनें लगी सांसे

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

#MeToo टाइगर श्रॉफ की इस एक्ट्रेस ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, बोलीं - 'वो मेरे कपड़ों से करते थे...'

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Tanya Paul Singh
Tanya Paul Singh
Tanya Paul Singh
Tanya Paul Singh
Bollywood

#MeToo टाइगर श्रॉफ की इस एक्ट्रेस ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, बोलीं - 'वो मेरे कपड़ों से करते थे...'

22 अक्टूबर 2018

औरतों का दर्द और ये 10 चुनिंदा शेर...
Kavya Charcha

औरतों का दर्द और ये 10 चुनिंदा शेर...

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से रातों-रात स्टार बन गई थीं परिणीति चोपड़ा, इन्वेस्टमेंट मैनेजर के तौर पर की थी करियर की शुरुआत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Parineeti Chopra
parineeti chopra
parineeti chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से रातों-रात स्टार बन गई थीं परिणीति चोपड़ा, इन्वेस्टमेंट मैनेजर के तौर पर की थी करियर की शुरुआत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
accident school student collision one dead स्कूल
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

India's situation is very bad in terms of pension facilities
India News

पेंशन सुविधाओं के मामले में भारत के हालात बेहद खराब, 34 देशों की सूची में मिला 33वां स्थान

23 अक्टूबर 2018

देह दान करने का संकल्प लेने वाली तनिष्का
Delhi NCR

कक्षा तीन की बच्ची ने लिया देह दान का संकल्प, लोगों को भी कर रही जागरूक

23 अक्टूबर 2018

CBSE relieved students of 9th and 11th, registration process will be open till 30th without late fee
Education

सीबीएसई ने दी 9वीं व 11वीं के छात्र-छात्राओं को राहत, बिना लेट फीस 30 तक कर सकते हैं पंजीकरण

23 अक्टूबर 2018

5.98 crores spent every year in Kasturba schools of Aligarh, but girls are getting torture only
India News

अलीगढ़ के कस्तूरबा विद्यालयों में हर साल खर्च हो रहे 5.98 करोड़, छात्राओं को मिल रही केवल प्रताड़ना

23 अक्टूबर 2018

know about the founder of the biggest E-Commerce company of country Paytm
India News

कौन हैं देश की सबसे बड़ी ई कॉमर्स कंपनी 'पेटीएम' के मालिक विजय शेखर शर्मा

22 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
मेरठ न्यूज
Local Sports

Exclusive: संन्यास लेने के बाद क्रिकेटर प्रवीण कुमार ने अमर उजाला से साझा की भविष्य की योजनाएं

22 अक्टूबर 2018

मैच के हीरो
Cricket News

INDvWI: रिकॉर्ड्स से भरे पहले वन-डे में इन 5 खिलाड़ियों का प्रदर्शन कभी नहीं भूल पाएंगे

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Amruta Fadnavis
India News

सी.एम. की पत्नी ने सेल्फी के लिए जान खतरे में डाल ली

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पिज्जा
America

कैंसर पीड़ित के लिए 800 किमी. तय कर  फेवरेट पिज्जा लेकर पहुंचा होटल मैनेजर

22 अक्टूबर 2018

UP Police
Mathura

फोटो वायरल होने के बाद आई लव पाकिस्तान लिखे गुब्बारे बेचता युवक गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Most Read

अवारा कुत्ते
Bihar

बिहार: अस्पताल के ऑपरेशन थियेटर में घुसा आवारा कुत्ता, मरीज का कटा हुआ पैर लेकर भागा

बिहार के बक्सर में स्थित एक अस्पताल के ऑपरेशन थियेटर में घुसा आवारा कुत्ता, फिर मरीज का कटा हुआ पैर लेकर भागा।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

विज्ञापन
गिरिराज सिंह
Bihar

गिरिराज ने की योगी की तारीफ, कहा- पूरे देश में मुगलों से जुड़े नामों को बदलने की जरूरत

22 अक्टूबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर होम केसः सीबीआई ने सीडब्ल्यूसी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष को किया गिरफ्तार

22 अक्टूबर 2018

पीएम ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भाजपा सांसद भोला सिंह को दी श्रद्धांजलि, शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में हुआ निधन

20 अक्टूबर 2018

prashant-kishore
National

नीतीश कुमार ने प्रशांत किशोर को बनाया जनता दल यूनाइटेड का उपाध्यक्ष

16 अक्टूबर 2018

तेजस्वी यादव
Bihar

बिहार के राक्षस राज से जनता त्रस्त हो चुकी है: तेजस्वी यादव

22 अक्टूबर 2018

एनआईए
Bihar

बिहार: एके-47 मामले की जांच के लिए एनआईए की टीम पहुंची मुंगेर

22 अक्टूबर 2018

Poster showing Tejashwi Yadav as Lord Ram and CM Nitish as Ravan
Bihar

पटना में लगा पोस्टर, तेजस्वी को राम और नीतीश को दिखाया रावण

18 अक्टूबर 2018

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

नीतीश कुमार पर युवक ने फेंकी चप्पल, जदयू नेताओं ने की जमकर पिटाई

11 अक्टूबर 2018

डेमो
Bihar

बिहार में दर्दनाक हादसा, ट्रेन से कटकर चार महिलाओं समेत पांच लोगों की मौत

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Related Videos

सादी ड्रेस पहनी लेडी कॉन्स्टेबल से उलझा मनचला, पड़े थप्पड़ पर थप्पड़

बिहार के हाजीपुर रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक मनचले को फब्तियां कसना महंगा पड़ गया। मनचले ने जिस लड़की से पंगा लिया वो लेडी कॉन्स्टेबल निकली।

22 अक्टूबर 2018

रोहतास 0:50

बिहार से सामने आई हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, बुजुर्ग महिला की जीभ काटी

22 अक्टूबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:00

आरजेडी कार्यकर्ताओं की करतूत, नीतीश कुमार को बनाया रावण

17 अक्टूबर 2018

नीतीश 1:12

सीएम नीतीश पहुंचे मां के दरबार, मांगा ये वरदान

17 अक्टूबर 2018

सुशील मोदी 00:58

सुशील मोदी ने लालू यादव पर किया जुबानी हमला, लगाया ये बड़ा आरोप

12 अक्टूबर 2018

Related

Ashish kumar singh
Bihar

गोलियों की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंजा बिहार का खगड़िया, अपराधियों से मुठभेड़ में दारोगा शहीद

13 अक्टूबर 2018

Rats drink seized alcohol in Bihar.
Bihar

बिहार: शराब के स्टॉक में चूहों ने फिर लगाई सेंध, पी गए इतने की शराब

2 अक्टूबर 2018

सौरभ प्रतीक
Bihar

मर कर भी तीन लोगों को जिंदगी दे गया 19 साल का सौरभ, डॉक्टरों ने किया था ब्रेन डेड घोषित

25 सितंबर 2018

मीसा भारती
Bihar

तेजस्वी और तेजप्रताप का शीतयुद्ध खुलकर आया सामने, भाइयों में मनमुटाव को मीसा ने स्वीकारा

8 अक्टूबर 2018

Gujarat violence: 47 workers of Bihar mortgaged between attacks
Bihar

गुजरात हिंसा : हमलों के बीच बिहार के 47 मजदूरों को बंधक बनाया 

9 अक्टूबर 2018

शक्ति सिंह गोहिल और पप्पू यादव की मुलाकात के हैं कई मायने
Bihar

बिहार कांग्रेस प्रभारी से मिले सांसद पप्पू यादव, राजनीतिक हलकों में मची हलचल

8 अक्टूबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.