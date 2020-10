पिता रामविलास पासवान को मुखाग्नि देते वक्त बेसुध हुए चिराग, सबकी आंखें हुई नम

Bihar: LJP chief Chirag Paswan performs last rites of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Patna. pic.twitter.com/ACWH35yWvX

#WATCH Bihar: Last rites ceremony of Ram Vilas Paswan being performed by his son Chirag Paswan, at Digha ghat in Patna.



Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad & Nityanand Rai, Deputy CM Shushil Modi & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also present. pic.twitter.com/jk0Mu12sC3