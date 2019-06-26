बिहार में डॉक्टर की लापरवाहीः बाएं हाथ में फ्रैक्चर और दाएं हाथ में चढ़ाया प्लास्टर

बिहार के अस्पतालों में लापरवाही की जड़ें कितनी गहरी हो चुकी हैं इसकी गवाह है बच्चे के साथ हुई एक घटना। फैजान नाम का एक बच्चे के बाएं हाथ में फ्रैक्चर था। उपचार के लिए वह दरभंगा मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल पहुंचा। यहां उसके दाएं हाथ में प्लास्टर चढ़ा दिया गया। बच्चे के परिजनों ने दाएं हाथ में प्लास्टर बंधा देखा तो वो हक्का-बक्का रह गए।
Dr Raj Ranjan Prasad, Superintendent: Health Minister has asked me to investigate the matter and seek clarification from the concerned team regarding this negligence. I condemn this incident&I am trying to fix the issue. People involved in the incident will be punished. (June 25) pic.twitter.com/xxx8uFT42c— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019
26 जून 2019