बिहार में डॉक्टर की लापरवाहीः बाएं हाथ में फ्रैक्चर और दाएं हाथ में चढ़ाया प्लास्टर

बिहार के अस्पतालों में लापरवाही की जड़ें कितनी गहरी हो चुकी हैं इसकी गवाह है बच्चे के साथ हुई एक घटना। फैजान नाम का एक बच्चे के बाएं हाथ में फ्रैक्चर था। उपचार के लिए वह दरभंगा मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल पहुंचा। यहां उसके दाएं हाथ में प्लास्टर चढ़ा दिया गया। बच्चे के परिजनों ने दाएं हाथ में प्लास्टर बंधा देखा तो वो हक्का-बक्का रह गए।

पीड़ित परिजनों का कहना है अस्पताल ने लापरवाही की सभी हदें पार कर दी हैं। कहा कि अस्पताल से बच्चे को दवाई के नाम पर एक भी गोली नहीं दी गई। बच्चे की मां का कहना है कि इस घोर लापरवाही की जांच होनी चाहिए।मामला सुर्खियों में आने पर दरभंगा मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल (DMCH) के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ राज रंजन प्रसाद ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने इस लापरवाही की जांच करने के लिए निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही संबंधित टीम से स्पष्टीकरण मांगने के लिए कहा है। रंजन ने कहा कि मैं इस घटना की निंदा करता हूं। शीघ्र ही मामले की जांच कर दोषी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

Dr Raj Ranjan Prasad, Superintendent: Health Minister has asked me to investigate the matter and seek clarification from the concerned team regarding this negligence. I condemn this incident&I am trying to fix the issue. People involved in the incident will be punished. (June 25)