boy right hand was plastered in darbhanga medical college and hospital while left hand was fractured

बिहार में डॉक्टर की लापरवाहीः बाएं हाथ में फ्रैक्चर और दाएं हाथ में चढ़ाया प्लास्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 12:24 PM IST
परिजनों के साथ पीड़ित बच्चा
परिजनों के साथ पीड़ित बच्चा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

बिहार के अस्पतालों में लापरवाही की जड़ें कितनी गहरी हो चुकी हैं इसकी गवाह है बच्चे के साथ हुई एक घटना। फैजान नाम का एक बच्चे के बाएं हाथ में फ्रैक्चर था। उपचार के लिए वह दरभंगा मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल पहुंचा। यहां उसके दाएं हाथ में प्लास्टर चढ़ा दिया गया। बच्चे के परिजनों ने दाएं हाथ में प्लास्टर बंधा देखा तो वो हक्का-बक्का रह गए।

पीड़ित परिजनों का कहना है अस्पताल ने लापरवाही की सभी हदें पार कर दी हैं। कहा कि अस्पताल से बच्चे को दवाई के नाम पर एक भी गोली नहीं दी गई। बच्चे की मां का कहना है कि इस घोर लापरवाही की जांच होनी चाहिए।

मामला सुर्खियों में आने पर  दरभंगा मेडिकल कॉलेज एवं अस्पताल (DMCH) के मेडिकल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डॉ राज रंजन प्रसाद ने कहा कि स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने इस लापरवाही की जांच करने के लिए निर्देश दिया है। साथ ही संबंधित टीम से स्पष्टीकरण मांगने के लिए कहा है। रंजन ने कहा कि मैं इस घटना की निंदा करता हूं। शीघ्र ही मामले की जांच कर दोषी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।


 


 

bihar medical college darbhanga medical college medical college bihar medical college darbhanga bihar news darbhanga news latest bihar news bihar news latest
