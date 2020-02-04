शहर चुनें

पटना में प्रदर्शनकारियों पर पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल

एएनआई, पटना Updated Tue, 04 Feb 2020 03:57 PM IST
वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल करती पुलिस
वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल करती पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार की राजधानी पटना में साइंस कॉलेज के पास दारोगा बहाली परीक्षा में गड़बड़ी को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों पर पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज किया और वाटर कैनन का इस्तेमाल किया। ये सभी प्रदर्शनकारी बिहार पुलिस परीक्षा का पेपर लीक होने का आरोप लगाने के बाद प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे और मामले की सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रहे थे। 
प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार अभ्यर्थियों ने कारगिल चौक पर जमकर प्रदर्शन किया। उनकी मांग थी कि दारोगा बहाली वाली परीक्षा को रद्द किया जाए। प्रशासन ने इस प्रदर्शन को तत्काल बंद करने का आदेश दिया है। ये सभी प्रदर्शनकारी बिहार पुलिस परीक्षा देने के लिए आए थे। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि परीक्षा से पहले ही पेपर लीक हो गया है। 
 

 
bihar police examination bihar police patna science college
