बिहार: आरजेडी के पूर्व राज्य सचिव की बदमाशों ने गोली मारकर हत्या की, मामला दर्ज

Bihar: A former state secretary of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was shot dead in Purnia district, earlier today.— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
"Three men shot dead Shakti Malik at his residence this morning. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," says DSP Anand Pandey pic.twitter.com/n9F7bizDPe
