Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar Election 2020: Two IED bomb recovered and defused by CRPF from Aurangabad Dhibra area

बिहार चुनाव: मतदान के बीच औरंगाबाद में नक्सली साजिश नाकाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरंगाबाद Updated Wed, 28 Oct 2020 07:42 AM IST
औरंगाबाद से दो आईडी बम बरामद हुए
औरंगाबाद से दो आईडी बम बरामद हुए - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए पहल चरण में मतदान जारी है। इसी बीच, आज सुबह औरंगाबाद के ढिबरा इलाके से दो आईडी बम बरामद किए गए। हालांकि, इन बमों को केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल (सीआरपीएफ) द्वारा डिफ्यूज कर दिया गया। 
