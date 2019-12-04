बिहार : किशोरी को छेड़ने वालों को जमानत, 15 दिन सामुदायिक सेवा करने का आदेश

Bihar: Court of 1st Addl Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge,Darbhanga has granted provisional bail to 4 accused, who molested a 15-yr-old girl on 17 Nov on condition that they shall do community service for 8 days in the school in which the girl studies&in another school for 7 days pic.twitter.com/69Y7vswtMj— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019
हैदराबाद में महिला पशु चिकित्सक से दुष्कर्म और हत्या के बाद शव को जला दिया गया था। अब बिहार में भी लड़की के साथ दुष्कर्म के बाद शव को जलाने का मामला सामने आया है।
3 दिसंबर 2019