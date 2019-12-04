शहर चुनें

Bihar : Darbhanga Court has granted provisional bail to 4 accused, who molested a 15 year old girl

बिहार : किशोरी को छेड़ने वालों को जमानत, 15 दिन सामुदायिक सेवा करने का आदेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दरभंगा Updated Wed, 04 Dec 2019 05:56 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के दरभंगा में अतिरिक्त सत्र के जज व विशेष जज की अदालत ने उन चार आरोपियों को अनंतिम जमानत दे दी है, जिन्होंने 17 नवंबर को 15 साल की एक किशोरी के साथ छेड़छाड़ की थी। अदालच ने चारों को इस शर्त के साथ जमानत दी है कि वह उस  स्कूल में आठ दिन तक सामुदायिक सेवा करेंगे इसके बाद सात दिन कर अन्य स्कूल में सामुदायिक सेवा करेंगे।





