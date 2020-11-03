शहर चुनें
Bihar Assembly Election Live and Update: Polling in 94 seats today in second phase

Live

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: दूसरे चरण में 94 सीटों पर मतदान शुरू, उपमुख्यमंत्री ने डाला वोट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 03 Nov 2020 07:32 AM IST
Bihar Assembly Election Live and Update: Polling in 94 seats today in second phase
बिहार चुनाव - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics

लाइव अपडेट

07:30 AM, 03-Nov-2020

तेजस्वी ने लोगों से की मतदान करने की अपील

राजद नेता और महागठबंधन के मुख्यमंत्री पद के उम्मीदवार तेजस्वी यादव ने लोगों से मतदान करने की अपील करते हुए कहा, 'अच्छी शिक्षा, बेहतर स्वास्थ्य व कानून व्यवस्था और विकसित बिहार के लिए मतदान अवश्य करें। नए दौर में नए बिहार के लिए बदलाव अति आवश्यक है। जय हिंद, जय बिहार।'
 
 
city & states bihar bihar assembly election bihar polls live bihar update polling in 94 seats nitish kumar election bihar election 2020 tejashwi yadav bjp
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

