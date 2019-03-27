शहर चुनें

autorickshaw driver and his friends thrash a police personnel at Aghoria Bazar chowk in Muzaffarpur

बिहार: ऑटो चालक ने दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर पुलिस वाले को बुरी तरह पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 11:21 AM IST
पुलिस वाले को पीटता ऑटो चालक
पुलिस वाले को पीटता ऑटो चालक - फोटो : ANI
बिहार में एक पुलिस वाले के साथ मारपीट का मामला सामने आया है। मामला अघोरिया बाजार चौक मुजफ्फरपुर का है जहां एक रिक्शा चालक ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर पुलिस वाले की पिटाई कर दी।
ऑटो चालक को गलत साइड से आता देख पुलिस वाले ने उसे रोका तो चालक उसकर भड़क उठा। नोकझोंक बढ़ने पर ऑटो चालक ने अपने दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर पुलिस वाले की बुरी तरह से पिटाई की। 





घायल पुलिस वाले को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है जहां उसका उपचार चल रहा है। आरोपी के खिलाफ पुलिस ने लुकआउट नोटिस जारी कर दिया है। आरोपी की तलाश जारी है। 

autorickshaw driver thrash police personnel muzaffarpur admitted in hospital lookout accused ऑटो चालक
