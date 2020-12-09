शहर चुनें
बिहार: हथियारबंद हमलावरों ने दिनदहाड़े लूटी ज्वेलरी शॉप, 14 किलो सोना और 2 लाख रुपये लेकर फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दरभंगा Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 09:26 PM IST
बिहार के दरभंगा जिले से बुधवार को एक आभूषण दुकान से सोने की लूटपाट की घटना सामने आई है। हथियारबंद हमलावरों ने दिन के उजाले में इस घटना को अंजाम दिया। एक आधिकारिक पुलिस रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 14 किलोग्राम सोना और 2 लाख रुपये नकद चुराए गए हैं।
