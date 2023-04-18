Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   Maharashtra ›   The Supreme Court reprimanded the Maharashtra government and said that SC has been considered as a means of tr

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महाराष्ट्र सरकार को लगाई फटकार कहा SC को सवारी का साधन मान लिया है

Video Desk Amar Ujala Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Tue, 18 Apr 2023 03:28 PM IST
The Supreme Court reprimanded the Maharashtra government and said that SC has been considered as a means of tr
Follow Us Follow on Google News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार को महाराष्ट्र सरकार को फटकार लगाई. अदालत ने यह तक कह दिया कि आपने (महाराष्ट्र सरकार) सुप्रीम कोर्ट को सवारी का साधन मान लिया है.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

अतीक-अशरफ की हत्याकांड का 'चौथा' किरदार कौन?

अतीक अहमद
Uttar Pradesh
17 Apr 2023

शिक्षक भर्ती घोटाले में टीएमसी विधायक जीवन कृष्ण साहा हुए गिरफ्तार

जीवन कृष्ण साहा
West Bengal
17 Apr 2023

लुधियाना के सिविल अस्पताल में बच्चा चोरी,मरीज देखने के बहाने महिला वार्ड में घुसी

पंजाब
17 Apr 2023

हिसार जाट कॉलेज का गेट बंद कर हंगामा,2 हजार का नाम काटने से भड़के स्टूडेंट्स समेत बड़ी खबरें

हरियाणा न्यूज
Haryana
17 Apr 2023

उद्धव ने हिंदुत्व के मुद्दे पर बीजेपी को घेरा कहा हिंदुत्व 'गौमूत्रधारी हिंदुत्व' है

उद्धव ठाकरे
Maharashtra
17 Apr 2023

अंबाला: संगम ढाबे में खाना खाने आए दो पक्षों में झगड़ा,माथे पर गोली लगने से एक की मौत, दूसरा घायल

अंबाला
Haryana
17 Apr 2023

वरुण गांधी ने वाराणसी के युवक के खिलाफ क्यों दायर किया मानहानि का मुकदमा?

वरुण गांधी
Uttar Pradesh
17 Apr 2023

जालंधर उपचुनाव: सुशील रिंकू के नामांकन के लिए इकट्ठा हुए आप वर्करों में खूनी टकराव, देखती रही पुलिस

पंजाब
Haryana
17 Apr 2023
5
2

हिसार से खाटूश्याम बाबा के लिए बस सुविधा शुरू, किराया 290 रुपये

हिसार
Haryana
17 Apr 2023

हिसार: जाट कॉलेज में प्रिंसिपल-लैक्चरर में विवाद,क्लास में बेसुध होकर गिरी इंग्लिश टीचर

हिसार
Haryana
17 Apr 2023

बठिंडा मिलिट्री स्टेशन फायरिंग केस,4 जवानों की हत्या का आरोपी गनर गिरफ्तार

पंजाब
Haryana
17 Apr 2023

नारनौल: पुलिस कर्मचारी को ट्राला ने कुचला,फौज से रिटायरमैंट के बाद लगा था SPO

नारनौल
Haryana
17 Apr 2023

अमृतसर: स्वर्ण मंदिर में चेहरे पर तिरंगा लगाकर पहुंची लड़की को सेवादार ने रोका, वीडियो वायरल पर SGPC की सफाई

पंजाब
Haryana
17 Apr 2023

Atiq Ahmed Murder: वो पिस्टल जिससे अतीक-अशरफ मारे गए, तुर्किये में बनती है; भारत में है बैन

अतीक अहमद
Uttar Pradesh
17 Apr 2023

खौफ ऐसा था कि अतीक अहमद के केस पर सुनवाई से जज भी थर्राते थे

अतीक अहमद
Uttar Pradesh
17 Apr 2023

अतीक की हत्या के बाद एक्शन में सीएम योगी, गृह मंत्रालय को सौंपी रिपोर्ट

अतीक अहमद
Uttar Pradesh
16 Apr 2023

यमुनानगर में चौथी क्लास के बच्चे ने किया सुसाइड,दादी ने टोका तो गुस्से में फंदा लगाया समेत बड़ी खबरें

हरियाणा न्यूज
Haryana
15 Apr 2023

पानीपत: किन्नर से शादी के बाद 'धोखा',दिलासा देकर बदलवाया जेंडर

पानीपत
Haryana
15 Apr 2023

बठिंडा मिलिट्री स्टेशन फायरिंग केस, SFJ ने ली 4 जवानों की मर्डर की जिम्मेदारी

पंजाब
Haryana
15 Apr 2023

अतीक अहमद के बेटे असद के एनकाउंटर पर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा!

असद
National
15 Apr 2023

अशोक गहलोत से तकरार के बीच भी सचिन पायलट नहीं छोड़ेंगे कांग्रेस का साथ!

सचिन पायलट
Rajasthan
15 Apr 2023

सोनीपत: अनुबंध कर्मी की गोली मार कर हत्या,चौबारे में बैड पर सोते हुए मर्डर

सोनीपत
Haryana
15 Apr 2023

गुरुग्राम लाया जाएगा कुख्यात गैंगस्टर लॉरेंस,ठाकरान ब्रदर्स के कत्ल केस में होगी पूछताछ

लॉरेंस बिश्नोई
Haryana
15 Apr 2023

बिहारियों को पिटने के मामले में मनीष कश्यप गिरफ्तार, सोनू सूद ने किया समर्थन

मनीष कश्यप
Bihar
15 Apr 2023

अमृतसर: फिर घुसा पाकिस्तानी ड्रोन,BSF के जवानों ने फायरिंग कर खदेड़ा,21 करोड़ की हेरोइन बरामद

पंजाब
Haryana
15 Apr 2023

रोहतक: 100 एकड़ की पराली जली,20 लाख का नुकसान,कारिंदे ने रंजिश के चलते दिया वारदात को अंजाम

रोहतक
Haryana
15 Apr 2023

Video: पन्ना-कटनी मार्ग पर चार शावकों संग सड़क पार करते दिखी बाघिन, राहगीरों ने रोमांचक नजारे का वीडियो बनाया

चार शावकों संग सड़क पार करते दिखी बाघिन
Panna
15 Apr 2023

फरीदकोट में हुआ बड़ा हादसा,जन्मदिन मना रहे दोस्तों की कार नहर में जा गिरी,3 पानी में बहे

पंजाब
Haryana
14 Apr 2023

रेवाड़ी में व्यक्ति की गला रेत कर हत्या,तिरपाल में बांधकर जोहड़ में फेंका शव समेत हरियाणा की बड़ी खबरें

हरियाणा न्यूज
Haryana
14 Apr 2023

चंडीगढ़: बच्चों के झगड़े में मारा था पिता-पुत्र को चाकू, घायलों के परिजनों ने घेरा DSP ऑफिस

चंडीगढ़
Haryana
14 Apr 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed