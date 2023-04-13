Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Video ›   Entertainment ›   Salman Khan's 'unique' rule for women on film sets

फिल्म सेट पर महिलाओं के लिए सलमान खान का 'अनोखा' नियम

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: Nikhil Verma Updated Thu, 13 Apr 2023 05:53 PM IST
Salman Khan's 'unique' rule for women on film sets
Follow Us Follow on Google News

सलमान खान की फिल्म किसी का भाई किसी की जान का उनके फैंस बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। यह फिल्म रिलीज के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार है। 21 अप्रैल को ये फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक देगी। 

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रियल लाइफ हीरो हैं अर्जुन कपूर, बने 11 साल के क्रिकेटर का सहारा

अर्जुन कपूर
Entertainment
12 Apr 2023

'पुष्पा 2' में धमाकेदार है अल्लू अर्जुन का लुक

पुष्पा 2
Entertainment
08 Apr 2023

करण जौहर अनुष्का शर्मा का करियर बर्बाद करने वाले थे

करण जौहर
Entertainment
07 Apr 2023

'सिटाडेल' के प्रीमियर पर लगा बॉलीवुड सितारों का मेला

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Entertainment
05 Apr 2023

प्रियंका ने सालों बाद अचानक क्यों खोली बॉलीवुड की ओपनिंग?

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Entertainment
04 Apr 2023

धोनी के पैरों में गिरे अरिजीत सिंह, समेत बॉलीवुड की 10 बड़ी खबरें

बॉलीवुड
Entertainment
01 Apr 2023

खुल गया बिग बॉस के घर का सबसे बड़ा राज, सभी कंटेस्टेंट रह गए हैरान

बिग बॉस
Bollywood
31 Mar 2023

शादी के बारे में पूछे जाने पर शर्मा गईं परिणीति चोपड़ा

परिणीति चोपड़ा
Entertainment
29 Mar 2023

Top 10 Entertainment News: बिग बैंग थ्योरी में माधुरी के अपमान पर नेटफ्लिक्स को भेजा गया नोटिस

मनोरंजन समाचार
Entertainment
28 Mar 2023

पाकिस्तान के जबरा फैन का 'बादशाह' को तोहफा, समेत एंटरटेनमेंट की 10 बड़ी खबरें

बॉलीवुड
Entertainment
27 Mar 2023

Ujjain Mahakal: बॉलीवुड सिंगर शान ने किए महाकाल के दर्शन, भस्मारती देखी, बाबा से उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना की

शान ने किए बाबा महाकाल के दर्शन
Ujjain
23 Mar 2023

ऊर्फी ने अपना चेहरा छुपा लिया, देखो कैसा है यह चेहरा, समेत 10 बड़ी खबरें

उरोफी जावेद
Entertainment
14 Mar 2023

Oscars Award 2023 : दीपिका पादुकोण की कायल हुईं कंगना रनौत, समेत 10 बड़ी खबरें

ऑस्कर 2023
Entertainment
13 Mar 2023

मुंबई फिल्म सिटी में लगी भीषण आग की चपेट में आए 3 धारावाहिक सेट

मुंबई खबर
Entertainment
10 Mar 2023

Ujjain Mahakal: क्रिकेटर केएल राहुल पत्नी अथिया शेट्टी संग पहुंचे महाकालेश्वर, भस्म आरती में हुए शामिल

महाकाल मंदिर में केएल राहुल-अथिया शेट्टी
Ujjain
26 Feb 2023

Mahakaleshwar: साउथ स्टार रूप सिंह ने किए बाबा महाकाल के दर्शन, अपकमिंग फिल्म की सफलता की कामना की

साउथ एक्टर रूप सिंह
Ujjain
24 Feb 2023

TAJ Divided By Blood: सालों बाद फिर साथ दिखेंगे धर्मेंद्र और नसीरुद्दीन शाह

फिल्म
Entertainment
14 Feb 2023

'शहजादा' का प्रमोशन करने में जुटे कार्तिक आर्यन और कृति, आगरा में अमर उजाला इवेंट में लेंगे हिस्सा

शहजादा
Bollywood
04 Feb 2023

जी सिने अवॉर्ड्स 2023 के प्री इवेंट में नज़र आए आलिया भट्ट और वरुण धवन

जी सिने अवॉर्ड्स 2023
Entertainment
02 Feb 2023

पठान के हिट होने पर मुंबई में जश्न,शाहरुख बोले- मैं सबका शुक्रगुजार हूं

पठान
Bollywood
30 Jan 2023

Pathaan: मध्यप्रदेश के कई शहरों में शाहरुख खान की पठान का विरोध, बजरंग दल ने फिल्म नहीं चलने देने की कही बात

मध्यप्रदेश के कई शहरों में पठान का विरोध
Bhopal
25 Jan 2023

पठान देखने के लिए खचाखच भीड़, बवाल के बीच पब्लिक रिव्यू भी देख लीजिए

पठान
Bollywood
25 Jan 2023

Subhash Ghai Birthday: सुभाष घई के बर्थडे पार्टी में सलमान खान का स्वैग, इन सेलेब्स ने जमाया रंग

सलमान खान
Bollywood
24 Jan 2023

Anant Radhika Engagement: अनंत अंबानी और राधिका मर्चेंट के रिशेप्सन में पहुंचा शाहरूख खान का परिवार

Anant Radhika Engagement: अनंत अंबानी और राधिका मर्चेंट के रिशेप्सन में पहुंचा शाहरूख खान का परिवार
Entertainment
19 Jan 2023

मुंबई पुलिस ने राखी को किया गिरफ्तार,शर्लिन चोपड़ा के मामले ने पकड़ा तूल

राखी सावंत
Bollywood
19 Jan 2023

Mahakaleshwar: अभिनेता शेखर सुमन ने किए बाबा महाकाल के दर्शन

शेखर सुमन ने किए बाबा महाकाल के दर्शन
Ujjain
18 Jan 2023

Jaya Bachchan: फोटोग्राफर के फोटो लेने पर भड़कीं जया बच्चन, बोली- इन्हें नौकरी से निकाल देना चाहिए

फोटो लेने पर भड़की जया बच्चन
Indore
17 Jan 2023

सलमान खान ने राखी सावंत को किया फोन, पति आदिल की लगा दी क्लास

राखी सावंत
Bollywood
17 Jan 2023

आदिल के बयान से टूटा राखी का दिल, मीडिया के सामने फूटकर रोईं

राखी सावंत
Bollywood
16 Jan 2023

Kuttey Film Review: फेल हुई फिल्म 'कुत्ते'! जानें कैसी है अर्जुन कपूर और तब्बू की फिल्म 'कुत्ते'?

कुत्ते
Bollywood
13 Jan 2023
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed