छुटपुट बर्पबारी के बाद सेब काश्तकारों को मिली कुछ राहत

छुटपुट बर्पबारी के बाद सेब काश्तकारों को मिली कुछ राहत

Mon, 05 Mar 2018 10:44 PM IST
उत्तरकाशी। शनिवार शाम से शुरू हुई बारिश एवं उच्च हिमालयी क्षेत्रों में हो रही बर्फबारी ने एक बार फिर से ठंड का अहसास लौटा दिया है। दिसंबर-जनवरी के सूखे के बाद से लगातार हो रही छुटपुट बारिश बर्फबारी ने जंगलों में नमी एवं जलस्रोतों को रिचार्ज कर ग्रीष्मकाल में कुछ राहत की उम्मीद जगाई है, जबकि सेब, गेहूं आदि फसलों की औसत पैदावार की उम्मीद के बाद भी काश्तकार चिंतित हैं। वहीं गंगोत्री-यमुनोत्री में बारिश हुई, लेकिन बर्फबारी नहीं हुई।
सेब काश्तकार जाज मोहन, डा. नागेंद्र सिंह, मोहन सिंह राणा े अनुसार दो दिन से जारी बारिश के बाद भी सुक्की टॉप आदि मध्य ऊंचाई वाले स्थानों पर बर्फबारी नहीं हुई है। पूर्व में हुई बर्फबारी से सेब की औसत पैदावार की उम्मीद तो है, लेकिन यही बारिश मार्च अंत में शुरू होने वाले सेब के फ्लावरिंग सीजन के दौरान नुकसानदायक साबित हो सकती है। वहीं, कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के उद्यान विशेषज्ञ पंकज नौटियाल के अनुसार ऋतु परिवर्तन का सीधा प्रभाव फलों एवं अनाज की गुणवत्ता पर पड़ेगा। बदलते मौसम के साथ कृषि तकनीक में भी बदलाव करने की जरूरत है।

