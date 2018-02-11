अपना शहर चुनें

वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिता में किशनपुर ने कंकराड़ी को 25-1

Dehradun Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 11:08 PM IST
उत्तरकाशी। नेहरू युवा केंद्र की ओर से जिला स्तरीय खेलकूद कार्यक्रम के अंतर्गत आयोजित एथलेटिक्स व वॉलीबाल प्रतियोगिताओं का भटवाड़ी ब्लॉक प्रमुख चंदन सिंह पंवार ने शुभारंभ किया गया।
राजकीय इंटर कालेज मुस्टिकसौड़ में आयोजित दो दिवसीय प्रतियोगिता में बाड़ागड्डी क्षेत्र की आठ टीमों द्वारा प्रतिभाग किया जा रहा है। रविवार को कंकराड़ी व किशनपुर की टीमों के बीच प्रतियोगिता का उद्घाटन मैच खेला गया, जिसमें किशनपुर ने कंकराड़ी की टीम को 25-18 से करारी मात दी। कार्यक्रम में क्षेत्र पंचायत सदस्य दलवीर चौहान, अमर सिंह गुसाईं, सुरेंद्र गुसाईं, संतोष नौटियाल, शिव प्रसाद सेमल्टी आदि मौजूद थे।

