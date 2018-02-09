अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttarakhand ›   Uttarkashi ›   मुर्गीपालन कर किसान बढ़ा सकते हैं अपनी आय - डीएम

मुर्गीपालन कर किसान बढ़ा सकते हैं अपनी आय - डीएम

Dehradun Bureau Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:40 PM IST
उत्तरकाशी। किसानों की आय दोगुनी करने की सरकार की मंशा को पूरा करने के लिए प्रशासन ने मुर्गीपालन को बढ़ावा देने का निर्णय लिया है। डीएम डा. आशीष चौहान ने इसके लिए चलाई जा रही योजनाओं को प्रचारित कर अधिक से अधिक लोगों को मुर्गीपालन से जोड़ने के निर्देश दिए।
जिला सभागार में पशुधन मिशन समिति की बैठक में डीएम ने कहा कि जनपद में ही बड़े पैमाने पर चिकन एवं अंडों की डिमांड है। उन्होंने मुख्य पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी को मुर्गी पालन के लिए चलाई जा रही योजनाओं का प्रचार-प्रसार कर लोगों को इससे जोड़ने के निर्देश दिए। सीवीओ डा. प्रलयंकर नाथ ने बताया कि वर्तमान में मुर्गीपालन के लिए बैकयार्ड पोल्ट्री यूनिट एवं मदर पोल्ट्री यूनिट योजनाएं चल रही हैं। इसके लिए एक नई इनोवेटिव पोल्ट्री प्रोडक्टिविटी योजना भी शुरू की गई है। इसमें लाभार्थी को पहले साल दो सौ चूजे और अगले साल फिर दो सौ चूजे दिए जाएंगे। मुर्गीपालन के लिए 15 हजार भी दिए जाएंगे। बैठक में सीडीओ विनीत कुमार, लीड बैंक अधिकारी मनोज सक्सेना, डा. शिवानंद पाठक, डा. मीनाक्षी आदि मौजूद रहे।

