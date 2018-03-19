शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Nainital ›   एसडीएम ने दुर्घटनाग्रसत जोन कौसानी लौबांज मार्ग में रोडवेज बस सहित पच्चसी के काटे चालान

एसडीएम ने दुर्घटनाग्रसत जोन कौसानी लौबांज मार्ग में रोडवेज बस सहित पच्चसी के काटे चालान

Haldwani Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 11:11 PM IST
गरुड़ (बागेश्वर)। डीएम रंजना राजगुरु के निर्देश पर एसडीएम सुंदर सिंह, थानाध्यक्ष कौसानी एसएस नयाल ने दुर्घटनाग्रस्त जोन कौसानी लौबांज मोटर मार्ग में वाहनों की चेकिंग की।
एसडीएम ने रोडवेज की एक बस सहित 25 वाहनों का चालान काटा। एसडीएम ने बताया कि यातायात नियमों का पालन नहीं करने वालों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

