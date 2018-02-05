अपना शहर चुनें

Nainital

कालेज भवन के घटिया निर्माण का आरोप

Haldwani Bureau Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 02:12 AM IST
हल्द्वानी। दोषापानी डिग्री कॉलेज के छात्रसंघ उपाध्यक्ष सुंदर आर्या ने कॉलेज के निर्माणाधीन भवन की गुणवत्ता पर सवाल उठाए हैं।

उन्होंने विधायक भीमताल को भेजे पत्र में आरोप लगाते हुए कहा है कि निर्माण कार्य में घटिया सामग्री का प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने निर्माण कार्य बंद कराने की मांग करते हुए महाविद्यालय की कार्यदायी संस्था से काम कराने की मांग की है। ऐसा नहीं किए जाने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

