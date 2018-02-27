शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Bageshwar ›   ओलावृष्टि से फसलों को हुई क्षति का मुआवजा दो

ओलावृष्टि से फसलों को हुई क्षति का मुआवजा दो

Haldwani Bureau Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 10:28 PM IST
बागेश्वर। ओलावृष्टि से कपकोट विकासखंड के रिखाड़ी, हरकोट, गासी और लाहुर क्षेत्र में फसलों और सब्जियों को भारी नुकसान हुआ है। प्रभावित किसानों ने प्रशासन से क्षति का आंकलन कर मुआवजा देने की मांग की है।
रिखाड़ी, हरकोट, गासी और लाहुर क्षेत्र के किसानों ने एसडीएम को सौंपे ज्ञापन में कहा है कि ओलावृष्टि से गेहूं और मसूर की फसलों के साथ ही सब्जियों को काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है। ओलों की मार से आलू की पैदावार के भी प्रभावित होने की आशंका है।

फलदार पेड़ों को भी काफी क्षति हुई है। काश्तकारों का कहना है कि पहले सूखे के कारण फसलों को नुकसान पहुंचा। अब ओलावृष्टि से बची-खुची फसलें नष्ट हो गई हैं। क्षेत्रवासियों ने शीघ्र क्षति का आंकलन कर मुआवजा देने की मांग की है।

