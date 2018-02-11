अपना शहर चुनें

कोश्यारी ने गणेश को तीन लाख देने को सीएम को पत्र लिखा

Haldwani Bureau Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 10:37 PM IST
बागेश्वर। विकास खंड कपकोट के सुदूरवर्ती कनौली गांव के 23 साल के युवक गणेश कोरंगा की दोनों किडनियां खराब हो चुकी हैं। उसके इलाज में 10 लाख रुपये का खर्चा आ रहा है।

पूर्व सीएम और नैनीताल के सांसद भगत सिंह कोश्यारी ने मुख्यमंत्री त्रिवेंद्र सिंह रावत को पत्र लिखकर गणेश के इलाज के लिए सीएम विवेकाधीन कोष से तीन लाख रुपये शीघ्र देने को कहा है। सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता केेदार महर ने बताया कि कई दानदाताओं के सहयोग से गणेश के इलाज के लिए अब तक सात लाख रुपये जमा किए गए हैं।

