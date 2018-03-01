शहर चुनें

यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं अब समाप्ति की ओर, जानिए कब से होगा कॉपियों का मूल्यांकन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,वाराणसी Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 06:30 PM IST
UP board exams are in last phase
हाईस्कूल की परीक्षाएं खत्म, 12 मार्च तक इंटर की परीक्षाएं
यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं अब समाप्ति की ओर हैं। हाईस्कूल की परीक्षाएं खत्म हो चुकी हैं, जबकि इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षाएं 12 मार्च को खत्म हो जाएंगी। जिस तरह पहली बार यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं अन्य बोर्ड से पहले शुरू हुईं, वहीं इस बार जल्द से जल्द बोर्ड रिजल्ट देने की तैयारी है।
इस लिहाज से 17 मार्च से कापियों का मूल्यांकन शुरू हो जाएगा।  जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक की ओर से 17 मार्च से कापियों का मूल्यांकन शुरू कराने के लिए तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई हैं। मूल्यांकन केंद्र भी निर्धारित कर दिए गए हैं।

पांच केंद्रों पर मूल्यांकन होगा। इसमें राजकीय क्वींस इंटर कॉलेज, सीएम एंग्लो बंगाली इंटर कॉलेज, जेपी मेहता इंटर कॉलेज, महाबोधि इंटर कॉलेज और प्रभु नारायण इंटर कॉलेज रामनगर शामिल हैं। जल्द से जल्द परीक्षकों की सूची भी तैयार कर दी जाएगी। यूपी बोर्ड ने इस साल 15 अप्रैल तक रिजल्ट घोषित करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। 

