रेप पीड़िता की होनी थी गवाही, आरोपियों ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पुलिस भी रह गई हैरान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बरेली Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 02:24 PM IST
shot rape victim son before testimony in court Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
मीरगंज के एक गांव में एक किसान पर तीन हमलावरों ने फायरिंग करके उसे घायल कर दिया। पुलिस के मुताबिक घायल किसान की मां ने आरोपी राकेश के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। इसके बाद दोनों परिवारों में रंजिश चल रही थी। सोमवार को दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कोर्ट में गवाही होनी थी।
लेकिन पुलिस उसे कोर्ट में पेश नहीं कर पाई। सोमवार रात करीब 10:15 बजे दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का बेटा खेत पर रखवाली के लिए जा रहा था। इसी दौरान उस पर फायरिंग की गई। दायें हाथ में गोली लगने से वह घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है।

मीरगंज थाने के इंस्पेक्टर दलवीर सिंह के मुताबिक घायल के पिता ने राकेश से जमीन खरीदी थी। जिसका एग्रीमेंट हुआ, लेकिन बैनामा नहीं किया गया। मामला कोर्ट में चला गया। इसके बाद घायल की मां ने राकेश के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। आरोप है कि इसी रंजिश में राकेश के बेटे आदित्य गुप्ता और उसके दोस्त संजय ने गोलियां दागीं। पुलिस के मुताबिक तहरीर दी गई है। आरोपियों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट दर्ज की जाएगी।
