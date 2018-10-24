शहर चुनें

कचहरी की हड़ताल खत्म, आज से होगा न्यायिक कार्य

pratapgarh Updated Wed, 24 Oct 2018 11:20 PM IST
बाजारों में मशाल जुलूस निकाल कर मांगा समर्थन
 अधिवक्ता गुरुवार से न्यायिक कार्य करेंगे। डीएम और वकीलों के बीच बुधवार को हुई वार्ता के बाद अधिवक्ताओं के दोनों संगठनों ने अपना आंदोलन स्थगित कर दिया है। लेखपालों की तहरीर पर वकीलों के खिलाफ मुकदमा होने के बाद कचहरी में तालाबंदी और हड़ताल का दौर चल रहा था।  


जूनियर बार एसोसिएशन पुरातन के अध्यक्ष लीलाधर दूबे और महामंत्री शेष बहादुर सिंह ने बताया कि बुधवार को डीएम से हुई वार्ता में उन्होंने आश्वासन दिया है कि लेखपालों से बात कर समझौता कराया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर पीड़ित अधिवक्ता चाहें तो न्यायालय में 156 (3) के  तहत वाद दायर कर मुकदमा दर्ज करा सकते हैं।

इधर अधिवक्ताओं के दूसरे गुट के कार्यवाहक अध्यक्ष विक्रम सिंह और कार्यवाहक महामंत्री अनूप शुक्ल ने बताया कि डीएम ने एसडीएम सदर को दोनों पक्षों से वार्ता कर समझौता कराने को कहा है। उन्होंने चेताया है कि अगर वकीलों के साथ न्याय होता है, तो आंदोलन करने को बाध्य होंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि गुरुवार की सुबह दस बजे जूनियर बार एसोसिएशन कार्यालय में बैठक  बुलाई गई है।






