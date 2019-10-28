शहर चुनें

मुरादाबादः श्मशान घाट में पुजारी समेत दो की हत्या से मची सनसनी, पुलिस बल तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुरादाबाद Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 04:14 PM IST
मुरादाबाद के ठाकुरद्वारा के श्मशान घाट में रविवार देर रात पुजारी समेत दो की हत्या के बाद से पूरे इलाके में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। पुलिस ने मौके से शराब की बोतल और खाने का सामान बरामद किया।
पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 35 साल के पुजारी राजेंद्र मुनीर और एक अज्ञात शख्स को सिर कुचल कर मौत के घाट उतार दिया गया। मृतक पुजारी राजेंद्र गिरी कस्बा स्थित होलिका मंदिर के महंत थे।

इस घटना की जानकारी जैसे-जैसे लोगों को मिली मौके पर भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की जांच कर रही है।












इसी कार में मिला था युवक का शव
Jhansi

कार में युवक का शव मिलने के बाद चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पत्नी की करतूत से पुलिस हैरान

28 अक्टूबर 2019

महिला का जलती चिता से निकाला शव
Bulandshahar

जलती चिता से निकाला विवाहिता का शव, पिता और भाई को बंधक बनाने का आरोप

28 अक्टूबर 2019


