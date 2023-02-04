Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad News ›   Akhilesh Yadav said in Moradabad that BJP is trying to save an industrialist

अखिलेश यादव का BJP पर हमला: मोदी सरकार एक उद्योगपति को बचाने में जुटी, UP में भाजपा आते ही शुरू हो गया अन्याय

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुरादाबाद Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2023 11:10 PM IST
सार

अखिलेश यादव शनिवार को रामपुर रोड स्थित एक होटल में आयोजित शादी समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए पहुंचे थे। यहां पत्रकारों से बातचीत के दौरान उन्होंने भाजपा पर जमकर निशाना साधा। कहा कि मोदी सरकार एक उद्योगपति को बचाने में जुटी हुआ है।

पत्रकारों से बात करते सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव
पत्रकारों से बात करते सपा अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : वीडियो ग्रैब
विस्तार

सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष और प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने मोदी सरकार पर जमकर प्रहार किया। आरोप लगाया कि मोदी सरकार एक उद्योगपति को बचाने में लगी हुई है। उद्योगपति का एक लाख करोड़ रुपये डूब गया है। उद्योगपति प्रधानमंत्री जी का मित्र है।

अखिलेश यादव शनिवार दोपहर रामपुर रोड स्थित एक होटल में आयोजित पूर्व विधायक हाजी यूसुफ अंसारी के बेटे के शादी समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए आए थे। पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते हुए पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश में विद्युत कर्मचारियों ने डीएचएफएल में पैसा जमा किया था। पैसा डूबने पर उत्तर प्रदेश की सरकार ने सीबीआई जांच कराई। सभी अधिकारी जेल भेजे गए। सवाल उठाया कि क्या एसबीआई और एलआईसी के अधिकारी जेल भेजे जाएंगे। क्योंकि उद्योगपति ने भी एसबीआई और एलआईसी से कर्ज लिया है। केंद्र सरकार ने बजट पेश किया लेकिन उसमें महंगाई और बेरोजगारी के लिए कुछ नहीं है। मोदी सरकार की विदाई का यह अंतिम बजट था।

भाजपा सरकार आते ही अन्याय शुरू हो गया
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि जब से भाजपा सरकार प्रदेश में आई तभी से अन्याय का राज शुरू हो गया। कन्नौज में एक हत्या हुई। इस मामले में प्रशासन दोषी है लेकिन प्रशासन के लोग भाजपा के एजेंट बनकर कार्य कर रहे हैं। कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। अभी उनके घर एक महिला अपना दुखड़ा लेकर आई थी। बरेली से आते समय कई बार कॉल किया लेकिन पुलिस कप्तान ने फोन ही नहीं उठाया। झांसी में हुई एक घटना में दीपक यादव को पुलिस ने जेल भेज दिया। इस मामले में सीडीआर मेल नहीं खा रहा था। दीपक मौके पर भी नहीं था। आजमगढ़ के पूर्व सांसद रमाकांत यादव, रामपुर में आजम खां के साथ ऐसा अन्याय हुआ। लोकतंत्र का गला घोंटा गया। यहां प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने भाजपा के एजेंट की तरह काम किया। मुरादाबाद, रामपुर, संभल सहित आस पास के लोगों ने सपा का साथ दिया। आगे भी साथ देंगे।

मैनपुरी जैसी कोशिश करते तो रामपुर में चलती गोली: आजम खां
पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने मैनपुरी की जीत पर कहा कि लोगों ने तय कर लिया था कि वोट डालने जरूर जाएंगे, चाहे जान चली जाए। ऐसे ही रामपुर के लोगों को तय करना चाहिए था। इस पर बगल में बैठे आजम खां उनकी बात के बीच में ही बोले कि वहां (मैनपुरी) गाेली नहीं चलती लेकिन रामपुर में गोली चल जाती। हमने लोगों को बचाया है।

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश सिंह यादव यहां पत्रकारों से बातचीत कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव में मैनपुरी ने लोगों ने तय कर लिया था कि चाहे जान चली जाए, लेकिन वे वोट डालने जरूर जाएंगे। इसी तरह रामपुर के लोगों को भी तय कर लेना चाहिए था कि कि चाहे जान चली जाए लेकिन हमें वोट जरूर डालना है.. लोकतंत्र बचाने जाएंगे तो वहां भी परिणाम कुछ और होगा। ये सुनते ही बगल में बैठे आजम खां बीच में ही बोल पड़े। कहा, वहां (मैनपुरी में) गोली नहीं चलती लेकिन रामपुर में गोली चल जाती। लोग मारे जाते.. हमने मरने से बचाया है लोगों को। हमें मालूम था मारे जाएंगे लोग। उनको हमने मरने से बचाया है। वरिष्ठ नेता आजम खां की बातों को सुनकर अखिलेश यादव कुछ देर के लिए असहज हो गए।

सांसद के घर के बाहर रोके गए नेता गुस्साए
अखिलेश यादव सांसद डॉ. एसटी हसन से मिलने के लिए उनके घर गए। यहां परिवार के लोगों ने अखिलेश सिंह यादव का गर्मजोशी के साथ स्वागत किया। इस दौरान पुलिस ने ठाकुरद्वारा विधायक नवाबजान, कुंदरकी विधायक जियाउर्रहमान बर्क, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष जयवीर सिंह यादव, डीपी यादव 20 मिनट तक बाहर रोक लिया, जिस पर जनप्रतिनिधि इस नाराज हो गए। उनका कहना था कि सांसद ने उनको मिलने के लिए बुलाया था।
