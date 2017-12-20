बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
घर में घुसकर महिला से छेड़छाड़, धुनाई
मेरठ। नौचंदी थाना क्षेत्र की एक कॉलोनी निवासी महिला मंगलवार दोपहर घर पर अकेली थी। इस दौरान पड़ोस में रहने वाला एक युवक घर में घुस गया और पांच सौ रुपये उधार मांगने के बहाने छेड़छाड़ करने लगा। विरोध करने पर आरोपी ने महिला के साथ मारपीट की। महिला ने भी हाथापाई कर दी। इस बीच महिला आरोपी युवक को कमरे में बंद करके घर के बाहर आ गई और शोर मचा दिया। इस पर लोगों ने युवक को जमकर धुना और पुलिस को सौंप दिया। वहीं महिला के पति ने पड़ोस का मामला बताकर कार्रवाई से इंकार कर दिया। इंस्पेक्टर नौचंदी मनोज मिश्रा का कहना है कि तहरीर आती है तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
