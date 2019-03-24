शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
निधन पर शोक जताया

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 01:06 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
बड़ौत (बागपत)। महात्मा गांधी इंटर कॉलेज के संस्थापक स्व. डालचंद शर्मा के पुत्र सुरेश कुमार के आकस्मिक निधन पर शिक्षकों ने शोक संवेदना व्यक्त की। इस अवसर पर प्रधानाचार्य राजेंद्र सिंह, संजीव कुमार, विजय कुमार, सुरेंद्र प्रसाद, योगेश कुमार, पंकज शर्मा, जय सिंह यादव, विनोद कुमार, फेरू सिंह मौजूद रहे।
बीजेपी
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: नामांकन से पहले गठबंधन को लगा बड़ा झटका, भाजपा में शामिल हुए ये तीन नेता

बागपत लोकसभा सीट के अंतर्गत आने वाले दो ब्लॉकों के वर्तमान ब्लॉक प्रमुखों ने जहां सपा छोड़कर भाजपा ज्वॉइन की, तो रालोद नेता और पूर्व ब्लॉक प्रमुख चौ. राजेंद्र ने भी भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया।

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
कांग्रेस
Meerut

मिशन 2019: अब कांग्रेस ने खेला बड़ा दांव, यहां से मैदान में उतारा मुस्लिम प्रत्याशी

23 मार्च 2019

मलूक नागर के साथ मंच पर सपा और बसपा नेता
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: बसपा प्रत्याशी मलूक नागर के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज, ये रही बड़ी वजह

23 मार्च 2019

सीएम योगी
Meerut

मिशन 2019: मां शाकंभरी देवी के दर्शन से चुनावी शंखनाद करेंगे सीएम योगी, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

24 मार्च 2019

विनीत शारदा
Meerut

राजेंद्र अग्रवाल को टिकट देकर भाजपा ने मेरठ की जनता को धोखा दिया है: विनीत शारदा

23 मार्च 2019

थाने में हंगामा करते लोग
Meerut

यूपी: दो समुदाय के लोगों में संघर्ष, जमकर चले लाठी-डंडे, महिला समेत कई घायल

23 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद जाम लगाते गुस्साए लोग
Meerut

दर्दनाक हादसे में दो युवकों की मौत, परिजनों में मचा कोहराम, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

जेल में बंद कुख्यात ने व्यापारी से मांगी 20 लाख की रंगदारी, दहशत में परिवार

23 मार्च 2019

गांव जोगीपुरा मढ़ैया को जाने वाला कच्चा मार्ग
Meerut

ये है इंडिया: पूर्व राज्यपाल के गांव में 65 साल से नहीं बनी सड़क

22 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
Meerut

मेरठ में 28 मार्च को हो सकती है पीएम मोदी की रैली, इस मैदान को शुभ मान रही है भाजपा

22 मार्च 2019

