Uttar Pradesh   Meerut   महोत्सव का समापन हुआ

महोत्सव का समापन हुआ

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 03:16 AM IST
मोदीपुरम। नवम अष्टयाम महोत्सव का समापन हाइवे स्थित प्राचीन शिव मंदिर में रविवार को हवन पूजन के साथ किया गया। अष्टयाम महोत्सव समिति छठ महोत्सव मेरठ मैथिल समाज के तत्वावधान में आयोजित समापन महोत्सव आचार्य प्रेमचंद्र झा द्वारा विधिविधान पूर्वक कराया गया। इस दौरान संरक्षक कार्तिकेय मैथिल, ललित पिंडारुच, विजय मिश्रा, संजीव झा, ह्रदयकांत झा, उमाशंकर झा, प्रोफेसर पीएस झा, दिवाकर झा, डॉ. जीके मिश्रा, डॉ. पद्मनाद झा, डॉ. सुमित कांत झा, चांद देवी, ललिता देवी, रूबी, आरती, ज्योति, कोमल आदि मौजूद रहे।

