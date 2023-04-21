Notifications

UP Nikay Chunav 2023: इस सीट पर भाजपा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, बागी इरा श्रीवास्तव निर्दलीय लड़ेंगी चुनाव

UP Nikay Chunav 2023: इस सीट पर भाजपा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, बागी इरा श्रीवास्तव निर्दलीय लड़ेंगी चुनाव

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, लखीमपुर खीरी Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Fri, 21 Apr 2023 10:54 AM IST
सार

लखीमपुर नगर पालिका सीट पर भाजपा की बागी इरा श्रीवास्तव ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के तौर पर ताल ठोंक दी है। उन्होंने अपना नामांकन वापस नहीं लिया। अब इस सीट पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी पुष्पा सिंह और इरा समेत कुल आठ उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं। 

निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी इरा श्रीवास्तव, भाजपा प्रत्याशी पुष्पा सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

लखीमपुर नगर पालिका परिषद की सीट से भाजपा की बागी उम्मीदवार और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के तौर पर नामांकन कराने वाली इरा श्रीवास्तव ने नामांकन वापस नहीं लिया है। उनके करीबियों का कहना है कि 13 मार्च को हुई एफआईआर और उसके बाद तमाम दबाव डालने की तरकीबें नहीं काम आई। डॉ. इरा चुनाव लड़ेंगी। 



बुधवार दोपहर उनके घर के बाहर खीरी थाना क्षेत्र की पुलिस के जाने की चर्चा है। करीबियों ने बताया कि कुछ पुलिस वाले आए थे और लोगों का नाम पता नोट करके ले गए हैं। हालांकि, पुलिस इसे दो दिन पहले का मामला बता रही है। उधर, इरा श्रीवास्तव की तरफ से बताया गया कि एफआईआर के मामले में हाईकोर्ट के जरिये जवाब भेज दिया गया है।


लखीमपुर नगर पालिका सीट से अब कुल आठ उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। इनमें भाजपा से पुष्पा सिंह, सपा उम्मीदवार रमा मोहन बाजपेई, बसपा से अंजू मिश्रा, निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी इरा श्रीवास्तव के बीच मुख्य मुकाबला माना जा रहा है। इरा श्रीवास्तव की बगावत से भाजपा की मुश्किलें बढ़ सकती हैं। 

मोहम्मदी में सात उम्मीदवार 

मोहम्मदी नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद पर कोई पर्चा वापस नहीं हुआ। सात उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं। एआईएमआईएम से अमरीन पत्नी मोहम्मद जावेद, जस्टिस पार्टी से सत्तार मंसूरी, भाजपा से संदीप महरोत्रा, सपा कार्तिक तिवारी, से बसपा युसुफ, कांग्रेस से प्रद्युम्न मिश्रा कुल सात प्रत्याशी नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद की दावेदारी में हैं। 

पलिया में सात उम्मीदवार

पलिया नगर पालिका से एक अध्यक्ष व नौ सदस्यों ने अपने-अपने नामांकन वापस लिए। जबकि भीरा नगर पंचायत से अध्यक्ष के एक व चार सदस्य दावेदारों ने नाम वापसी कराई है। अब पलिया में सात अध्यक्ष व 116 सदस्य व भीरा में सात अध्यक्ष 101 सदस्य चुनावी मैदान में अपनी ताल ठोंकेगे।

गोला में 14 प्रत्याशी 

गोला नगर निकाय चुनाव में अध्यक्ष पद पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी बाल संरक्षण आयोग की पूर्व सदस्य डॉ. प्रीति वर्मा ने अपना नामांकनपत्र वापस ले लिया है। अब चुनाव मैदान में 14 प्रत्याशी हैं।

गोला में अध्यक्ष पद के प्रत्याशी 
अलीमुन - निर्दलीय
अशोक कुमार - सपा
अंसारी नूरजहां -  निर्दलीय
कुंती देवी - निर्दलीय
मीनाक्षी अग्रवाल - निर्दलीय
यतीश चंद्र शुक्ला - कांग्रेस
रजनीश - निर्दलीय
रानी - आम आदमी पार्टी
रामजी रस्तोगी - निर्दलीय
रेखा गुप्ता - निर्दलीय
विजय कुमार - भाजपा
सचिन कुमार गुप्ता - निर्दलीय
सुनीता कश्यप - बसपा
हरिशंकर - निर्दलीय 

धौरहरा में 10 उम्मीदवार 

धौरहरा नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कुल 17 लोगों ने 24 पर्चे दाखिल किए थे। नाम वापसी के अंतिम दिन सात लोगों के नामांकन वापस लेने के बाद 10 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में रह गए हैं। 

कांग्रेस से डॉ. नसीम अहमद, भारतीय जनता पार्टी से शंभू चौरसिया, बहुजन समाज पार्टी से शरीफ सिद्दीकी, पूर्व चेयरमैन राजीव जायसवाल, वसीम उर्फ मोलवी, नफीस खां, रामलखन शाहू, हाजी मुराद अहमद, मौलाना इब्राहिम, मिथलेश चौरसिया निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के तौर पर चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

निघासन में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 11 प्रत्याशी

निघासन में नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 11 उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में हैं। नवसृजित निघासन नगर पंचायत का पहला चेयरमैन बनने के लिए 14 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन कराया था। तीन नामों की वापसी के बाद अब यहां चार राजनीतिक दलों के उम्मीदवारों सहित 11 प्रत्याशी मैदान में हैं। निघासन नगर पंचायत के 15 वार्डों से सदस्य पद के लिए कुल 168 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन कराया था। इनमें से 21 द्वारा अपने पर्चे वापस ले लेने के बाद 147 प्रत्याशी बचे हैं। 
 

मैलानी में छह प्रत्याशी मैदान में

मैलानी में अध्यक्ष पद के तीन प्रत्याशियों के नाम वापसी के बाद यहां अब छह प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में रह गए हैं। अध्यक्ष पद के लिए नौ ने नामांकन कराया था। इनमें से निर्दलीय नरेश चंद्र, नीरज कुमार और रिजवाना खातून ने अपना नाम वापस ले लिया। अब भाजपा से कीर्ति माहेश्वरी, सपा से पूर्व चेयरमैन अनीता यादव, बसपा से मोहम्मद यूयुफ, आम आदमी पार्टी से चंदभाल के अलावा पूर्व चेयरमैन कल्पना वाजपेई और मोहम्मद फहीम निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में मैदान में हैं। 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

