{"_id":"5a50d3ef4f1c1b1f168b7392","slug":"policeman-will-learn-madhurwarta","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c '\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0916\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0927\u0941\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e', \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0921\u0940\u091c\u0940\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अब 'पुलिसवाले सीखेंगे मधुरवार्ता', यूपी के नए डीजीपी ने दिए ट्रेनिंग के निर्देश
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 07:53 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के पुलिसवाले अब मधुरवार्ता करना सीखेंगे। यूपी के नए पुलिस महानिदेशक (डीजीपी) ओम प्रकाश सिंह के निर्देश पर ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। शिकायत लेकर थाने पहुंचने वाले फरियादियों के साथ अच्छा बर्ताव हो, इसके लिए शासन ने मुंशी और दीवान को खास प्रशिक्षण देने का फैसला लिया है। यूपी के कन्नौज जिले के सभी थानों में तैनात इन पुलिस कर्मचारियों को प्रदेश की राजधानी में जिलेवार ढंग से प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा।
