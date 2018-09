Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur today during next 3 hours at few places over Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Mathura, Etawah, Auraiya, Kannauj, Kanpur(D), Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Raebareli, Barabanki, Faizabad, Basti districts and adjoining areas: IMD