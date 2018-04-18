शहर चुनें

'शोरगुल' फिल्म के डायरेक्टर से जानें, समाज में कैसे फैलती है 'दंगों की राजनीति' और इसके परिणाम

गौरव शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 02:56 PM IST
फिल्म डायरेक्टर शशि वर्मा
सामाजिक मुद्दों पर फिल्म बनाना और फिर तमाम तरह के विरोध झेलना हर किसी के बस की बात नहीं है। फिल्मों के जरिए समाज को सच दिखाने का माद्दा रखने वाले कुछ लोग ही ऐसा कर पाते हैं। बिहार के शशि वर्मा ने कानपुर के जितेंद्र तिवारी की कहानी पर ऐसी ही एक फिल्म बनाई 'शोरगुल', जो 2016 में बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज हुई। तमाम विवाद झेलने वाली यह फिल्म दर्शकों के बीच चर्चा का विषय रही। अब ऐसी ही एक और फिल्म लाने की तैयारी शशि वर्मा कर रहे हैं। 
